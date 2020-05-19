Sehrai leads funeral prayers in absentia for his martyred son Junaid

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, defying restrictions, hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayers in absentia for top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Junaid Sehrai, in Srinagar, today.

The funeral prayers held outside the house of the martyred Junaid Sehrai at Bagaat Barzalla in Srinagar was led by his father and senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Junaid Sehrai along with his associate, Tariq Ahmed, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar, today. The troops also destroyed, at least seventeen houses and looted cash, jewellery and other precious items during the operation.

As the Indian police took the body of Junaid Sehrai into its possession and did not hand it over to his family, people offered funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred.

