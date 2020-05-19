Notification violates disputed status of Kashmir: Shabbir Dar

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar has rejected the notification issued by the Indian authorities extending domicile law to Jammu and Kashmir saying the notification is in gross violation of the internationally-accepted disputed status of Kashmir.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the law had all the ingredients of malicious intent as it was aimed at changing the Muslim majority character of Jammu Kashmir by giving the citizenship rights to outsiders.

“When the world is fighting for its survival against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, India is pushing its evil agenda in Kashmir,” he said.

The Hindutva followers, he added, are passing laws in India to challenge the citizenship rights of Muslims who have been residing in India for centuries are doing totally opposite in Kashmir. “These laws are in conflict with the United Nations resolutions so it is the duty of the international community to stop India from advancing its nefarious agenda in Kashmir,” he maintained.

He asked the world to hold India accountable for committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

