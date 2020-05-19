Pakistan to give befitting response to any misadventure by India: FM

Multan, May 19 (KMS): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan does not want to indulge in war like situation but would give a befitting reply on the pattern of February in response to any misadventure by India.

Addressing a news conference at Circuit House in Multan, he said there was a hope of betterment in Kashmir valley in the prevailing atmosphere of corona pandemic but Indian attitude has not changed.

“Pakistan has information that India is planning to conduct a false flag operation in (IOJ&K) for which it is finding an excuse to accomplish its nefarious designs. In case, it repeats mistake like Feb 2019, it should wait for befitting response from us, ” he said

“India can do anything in occupied Kashmir to divert world’s attention from its deteriorating economy. We have informed UN General Secretary, P5 countries besides raising this issue on other forums,” Qureshi explained. Action should speak louder than words, he said adding that Pakistan did not like jingoism as it is a peace loving country.

He said that Pakistan did not want to get entangled into war hysteria but India was planning another fake flag operation. He added that India wanted to fulfill its designs under the guise of coronavirus. He said that Pakistan had informed the UNO and international community about Indian plan. He said that Pakistan had given a befitting answer to Indian adventure in February and if it took any likewise action again then it should wait for appropriate answer from Pakistan again.

The FM said that there were hopes that coronavirus would bring change in Indian behavior in occupied Kashmir but Kashmiris could not get access to hospitals and medicines. He pointed out that the Muslim majority was being converted into minority in Indian occupied Kashmir and Pakistan had raised this issue before the world. He was of the opinion that India could launch an operation in Kashmir to divert attention from its economic condition.

