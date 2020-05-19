Syed Ali Gilani pays glorious tributes to Junaid Sehrai

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has paid glowing tributes to martyred top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Junaid Sehrai, who was martyred by Indian troops, today.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, “We salute the courage of Junaid Sehrai and all bravehearts of our nation who are sacrificing their youth for the cause of freedom. These sacrifices will enlighten the path to freedom.”

The APHC Chairman deplored that when the whole world was engaged to control the coronavirus pandemic, India was pushing its nefarious agenda in occupied Kashmir.

