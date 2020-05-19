Top Mujahid commander Junaid Sehrai martyred in IOK

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Junaid Sehrai along with his associate was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar, today.

Junaid is the son of senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. The troops also destroyed, at least two houses, during the operation.

The cordon was launched by the troops in the early hours of the morning. The troops sealed all entry and exit points and conducted house-to-house searches.

One Indian Central Reserve Police Force man and two Special Operation Group personnel were injured during the operation in the area.

The authorities have snapped mobile internet services in Srinagar. More details are awaited.

Junaid Sehrai, who was an MBA, joined Hizbul Mujahideen after he was subjected to humiliation and inhuman torture outside his house by an Indian police officer around two years ago. Indian army approached the martyr’s father Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and asked him to recall his son from the battlefront. On this, what Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said needs to be written with golden ink. He asked how could he call back his son from the battlefield when other sons of the soil were fighting against India’s illegal occupation.

Like this: Like Loading...