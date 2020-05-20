Hurriyat forum pays tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Lone

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has paid homage to Shaheed-e-Millat, Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammed Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, and the martyrs of Hawal on the eve of their martyrdom anniversaries.

Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on 21st of May 1990. 70 mourners were massacred in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. On the same day, in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was killed by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement in Srinagar said that Shaheed Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was a great preacher and religious scholar whose services in the educational and social upliftment of the Kashmiri people will always be recalled with respect. “A dearly loved and popular leader Shaheed Mirwaiz led his people from the front in their political struggle. He was an advocate of the realisation of the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in deciding their future, as well as a great believer of peace between the neighbouring countries of India and Pakistan,” it said.

The statement said that Shaheed Abdul Ghani Lone was a fearless leader who sacrificed his life for his belief in a peaceful and pro-people resolution of the Kashmir dispute. It said that his contribution in the formation of people’s platform of Hurriyat Conference was unforgettable.

The forum said the people of Jammu and Kashmir will always remember these selfless leaders and will follow the path they showed. It reiterated to pursue the vision and mission of these great stalwarts in seeking the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The statement said that the forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, continued to be under house detention since August last year.

