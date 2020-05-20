APHC AJK holds protest demonstration outside UN office in Islamabad

Islamabad, May 19 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference staged a protest in front of the United Nations Observer’s Office in Islamabad against the growing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and unprovoked shelling on the Line of Control.

The leaders of APHC-AJK in their speeches on the occasion expressed concern over killings of innocent Kashmiris and vandalism of properties and the damage of COVID-19 healthcare system as a result of Indian firing. The speakers said that India was pursuing its nefarious agenda of suppressing the justice-based struggle of Kashmiris for their rights by force. They deplored that New Delhi was committing gross human rights violations and was subjecting unarmed Kashmiris to brutalities in the guise of Coronavirus.

The APHC-AJK leaders said that the Indian Army was hell-bent on killing every Kashmiri. They said that India had also launched crackdown against Kashmiri journalists, and occupied Kashmir was the only place in the world where journalists were prevented from performing their professional duties. They said that India had imposed restrictions on media including social networking sites in a bid to shield its atrocities in the occupied territory from the international attention.

The leaders urged the international community to stop India from committing atrocities in the occupied territory.

The leaders paid rich tributes to Junaid Sahrai, son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai, who along with another youth Tariq Ahmed was martyred by Indian troops, yesterday. They said that India had given a free license to its forces to arrest and kill innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters.

The speakers said that Kashmiri people had great devotion to their great martyrs and India could not suppress the spirit of freedom through such brutal tactics.

At the end of the demonstration, a memorandum addressed to the UN Secretary General was submitted to UN Observers Office.

The demonstration was led by APHC-AJK General Secretary Muhammad Hussain Khateeb. Others who participated in the demonstration included Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Mir, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, Nisar Mirza, Ishtiaq Hameed, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Abdul Majeed Malik, Raja Khadim Hussain, Haji Muhammad Sultan, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, Nazir Ahmad Karnahi, Manzoorul Haq Butt, Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Hassan Al-Bana, Javed Iqbal Butt, Mir Tahir Masood, Dawood Khan Yousafzai, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Zahid Ashraf, Muhammad Shafi Dar and Altaf Hussain Wani.

