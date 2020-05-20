Coronavirus: Kashmir Internet blackouts hinder health services, contact tracing

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): For three days without Internet or phone service this month, Mr Rouf Ahmad found himself cut off from his family in Indian occupied Kashmir while his mother was receiving treatment for the deadly coronavirus.

The 23-year-old sociology student is under quarantine in a hospital in Srinagar, Kashmir’s main city, and could not contact the rest of his family to tell them about his mother’s condition as she was treated in the same hospital.

“I used to update my sisters and father many times a day about my mother’s status,” he told media over the phone. “My frustration knew no bounds when I couldn’t do so for three days.”

Communications blackouts imposed by India’s government as part of an effort to quell political turmoil and armed conflict in Kashmir are hampering the fight against the novel coronavirus, warn health experts and residents.

Weeks of slow or no Internet are a regular occurrence in the disputed region. The latest restriction on high-speed Internet access has been in place since August last year, when India revoked the special status of its only Muslim-majority state.

The Indian government reinstated low-speed 2G Internet services in January, but a blackout earlier this month massively set back health services and contact tracing efforts to curb the new coronavirus, health experts said.

“The shutting down of the Internet is not new to Kashmir,”said one Srinagar-based hospital doctor, who asked not to be named.

“But, this time around, we were shocked that we had to work without the Internet even during the pandemic for a week,” he said, noting that the government had told health professionals not to talk to the press.

“We are pushed into the primitive world when the Internet is shut down abruptly.”

Knowing Kashmir’s history of communication restrictions, Mr Ahmad anticipates further shutdowns – mobile Internet was again halted on Tuesday (May 19) – but hopes he and his mother can get out of the hospital before then.

“I can’t bring myself to deal with another blackout. Our family is already facing an awful situation as my mother is battling Covid-19,” he said.

CONTACT TRACING

Kashmir is among the Indian regions worst hit by Covid-19, with confirmed cases increasing sharply from four in mid-March to more than 1,330 by May 20 and about 17 deaths, according to official figures.

Health professionals at two major hospitals in Srinagar told media that during the recent communications blackout they were unable to consult with colleagues about coronavirus cases.

A health department official, who requested anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the press, said the three days without mobile phone service put added strain on the country’s already stressed health system.

Doctors normally use messaging services like WhatsApp to send each other information about cases and communicate with patients, the official explained, adding that relying on phone calls in the shutdown was often inconvenient and time-consuming.

He noted that there was no way for health workers to carry out contact tracing, which involves tracking down infected people and finding everyone who has been near them, so they can get tested too.

“It was impossible to trace the contacts of Covid-positive cases in those three days as there was no way of reaching out to people,” said the official.

It was also impossible for Kashmiris to install the government’s contact-tracing app that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said everyone in the country should download onto their phones in a televised address last month.

Even a single day’s delay in contact tracing could be the difference between getting the virus under control and suffering a resurgence, according to researchers from the University of Oxford in Britain.

