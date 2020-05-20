Death toll due to coronavirus rises to 18 in IOK

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the number of deaths due to the coronavirus rose to 18 after a woman died of the infection at a hospital in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a 40-year-old woman for Islamabad district, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences late Tuesday night. A doctor at the hospital said that she was in isolation after testing positive and was suffering from acute pancreatitis, having high mortality.

With her death, the number of COVID-related deaths in occupied has risen to 18 -16 of them in the Kashmir Valley and two in the Jammu division.

The Srinagar district has reported 5 of the deaths, highest in any district, followed by Baramulla and Islamabad with 4 each deaths, while one each death has been reported in Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam, Udhampur and Jammu.

The latest death is the seventh COVID-19 casualty in the past four days in occupied Kashmir.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients in occupied Kashmir till now stands at 1360. Among these COVID-19 persons, 1151 are in the Kashmir Valley, 166 in Jammu division and 43 in Ladakh region.

