Dr Gilani raises killings, destructions with India’s top rights body

Islamabad, May 20 (KMS): Dr Syed Nazir Gilani, the President of Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, in a letter addressed to India’s National Human Rights Commission has raised the issue of killing of Junaid Sehrai and Tariq Ahmad by Indian troops and destruction of houses in Nawakadal area of Srinagar in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

In his letter Dr Nazir Gilani said that the troops staged the brutal killing and destruction of homes in violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 47 of 21 April 1948 and despite the fact that the “Armies all over the world have almost given up their killing instinct.”

While making it clear that Kashmir is not prepared for Hindutva or forced conversion, aggression and re-occupation, the JKCHR President said, “Charging upon a people placed under unlawful lockdown from 5 August 2019, faced with coronavirus pandemic, and disabled by cutting off any contact within and outside world, killing them and destroying their homes is neither chivalry nor a service to New Delhi.”

Dr Nazir Gilani deplored that Indian Parliament, Supreme Court, institutions and Indian traditions had failed the people of Kashmir, under its occupation and expressed the hope that the National Human Rights Commission of India would not fail its traditions and mandate in particular at a time when every aspect of life in India is stained with the hatred and bias against the Muslims of Kashmir and Muslims of India.

“No religion and no hate on earth could endure or permit the killing and destruction of homes in Nawakadal, Srinagar. What religion would allow its followers, to start killing and destroying Muslim homes when they were preparing for “SEHRI” predawn eating to keep the fast?” the letter asked.

It was a chilling scene and any gloating or glee on the part of erring soldiers; it is a crime against civilians, the letter added.

Dr Nazir Gilani urged the National Human Rights Commission of India to take an urgent action and punish the erring soldiers.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

