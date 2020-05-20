India taking advantage of COVID-19 consistently massacring Kashmiris in IOK: AJK PM

Muzaffarabad, May 20 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that India was taking undue advantage of present COVID-19 situation and consistently massacring Kashmiris in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the last session of AJK Legislative Assembly here, he said no amount of violence by the Indian authorities can deter Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause for which they have rendered great sacrifices.

“Our responsibilities in such deteriorating situation in the held valley increase manifold. It is our prime responsibility to play a vigorous role by raisin raise strong voice for our brethren struggling for their inalienable right to self determination.”, he added.

The Prime Minister told that government would sit with the opposition after Eid to device a future strategy in this regard. “We will organize a virtual conference to discuss the latest situation of the occupied territory” the premier informed.

He demanded to the Pakistani government for adopting a solid policy against the nefarious designs of the Modi government in the held valley.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that time has come to give befitting response to the enemy. “We have firm believed in the capabilities of Pak Army. It will never disappoint the nation”, he added.

He paid glowing tribute to the Hurriyat leaders who were facing the worst Indian atrocities, tortures and other sufferings in the Indian jails.

