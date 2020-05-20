Indian police arrest dozens during raid in IOK

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police during continued cordon and search operations arrested dozens of youth in different areas of the territory.

The police arrested 27 persons and seized around 30 vehicles including tractors and cars from several areas of Shopian district.

The police during house raids arrested two youth in Baramulla and Kupwara areas.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a youth, Rustam Ali, at Hanjala in Kishtwar district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during military siege and coronavirus lockdown continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua and other areas, adding to the miseries of the people across the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...