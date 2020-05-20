Mirwaiz Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone remembered

Gilani, others pay tributes to Junaid, associate

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum have paid rich tributes to prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone as well as the victims of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar, while paying tributes to the martyrs said that both the leaders played a glaring role for the ongoing movement for right to self-determination.

The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in a statement in Srinagar said that a dearly loved and popular leader Shaheed Mirwaiz led his people from the front in their political struggle. It added that Molvi Farooq was also a great preacher and religious scholar whose services in the educational and social uplift of the Kashmiri people would always be remembered.

Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on 21st of May in 1990. More than 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on his funeral procession. On the same day, in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was killed by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

Meanwhile, the mirwaiz Hurriyat forum while commenting on the issuance of notification of domicile laws, said that the Indian government was sneakily speeding up new ordinances to effect demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir and turn its residents into a minority. It said this is being done at the time of the pandemic lockdown so that the people already under duress are unable to protest.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Junaid Sehrai, and his associate Tariq Ahmad. He said that all brave-hearts of the Kashmiri nation were sacrificing their youth for the cause of freedom.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations who eulogized the martyrs include Junaid and Tariq, include Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mir Shahid Saleem, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Devender Singh Behl, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Zahid Ashraf, Qazi Muhammad Imran, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, Democratic Freedom Party, Anjuman Sharie Shian, Peoples Freedom League and Awami Rifah Party.

Indian police arrested dozens of youth and seized around 30 vehicles during the ongoing operations in different areas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and Kathua districts.

The APHC-AJK chapter led by Muhammad Hussain Khateeb staged a protest demonstration outside the UN Observer’s Office in Islamabad against the growing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and unprovoked shelling on the Line of Control. The leaders on the occasion submitted a memorandum, addressed to the UN Secretary General, to draw his attention towards Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

Later, the APHC AJK chapter held a meeting at its office in Islamabad and paid glowing tributes to Junaid Sehrai, Tariq Ahmad and other Kashmir martyrs.

