OIC condemns new domicile law in IOK

Islamabad, May 20 (KMS): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has denounced India’s new domicile law for occupied Kashmir, calling it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The OIC in a statement said, “The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has been following with deep concern the unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures to alter the demographics of and undermine the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Reaffirming the importance of complying with international law and UNSC resolutions, the OIC termed the Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020’ as baseless, running counter to international laws.

The Islamic organization also urged the international community to gear up its efforts to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

