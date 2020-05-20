Qureshi, Afridi discuss latest situation in IOK

Indian forces subjecting armless Kashmiri youth to gratuitous violence: FM

Islamabad, May 20 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the Indian forces are subjecting the armless Kashmiri youth to the gratuitous violence and barbarity in order to suppress the voice of freedom.

Talking to Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi in Islamabad, he said the innocent and defenceless Kashmiri people are facing worst kind of Indian curfew in the held valley for the last 288 days.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has continuously been apprising the international community about the nefarious designs and Hindutva mind-set of the Indian government.

During the meeting, they discussed the grim human rights violations in the held valley including matters pertaining to the bilateral interest.

