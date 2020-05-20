Srinagar boy injured at encounter site succumbs

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a 12-year-old boy, who was injured yesterday at the site of an encounter that took place between the mujahedeen and Indian troops in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries, today.

The boy identified as Basim Aijaz son of Aijaz Ahmad of Chota Bazar Karan Nagar was injured yesterday along with three other persons at Nawakadal encounter site in Srinagar on late Tuesday when a house which was earlier blasted by the Indian troops got collapsed. Basim Aijaz died today at Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

As the news of boy’s death spread, people took to the streets at Karan Nagar and Eidgah areas of Srinagar and started protesting against the killing. Clashes also erupted between the protesting youth and Indian troops in these areas. Protests and clashes were going on when this report was being filed.

Pertinently, two mujahideen including top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Junaid Sehrai, were martyred by the troops at the site. The troops also destroyed over a dozen houses in the area.

