Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian paramilitary troops were killed in an audacious attack in Ganderbal district, today.

The attackers fired indiscriminately at a party of 37 battalion of Border Security Force near Pandach area in the district this evening, resulting in injuries to two troops.

The injured troops were rushed to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences where the both were declared as brought dead on arrival by the doctors who attended them.

