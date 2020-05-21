APHC-AJK eulogises sacrifice of Junaid Sehrai and associate

Islamabad, May 21 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a condolence meeting in Islamabad to pay homage to top Hizbul mujahideen commander, Junaid Sehrai, and his associate, Tariq Ahmed, in occupied Kashmir.

Indian troops martyred Junaid Sehrai, son of senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and Tariq Ahmed during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

The participants of the meeting, presided over by the APHC-AJK General Secretary, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai had a vital contribution in the ongoing Kashmir liberation movement. They said that Ashraf Sehrai had spent a major part of his life in the jails and torture centres of India and even he sacrificed his beloved son for the Kashmir cause.

They said that Junaid Sehrai, like his father, was an educated youth and a mujahid by birth. They said that Janaid was an ideal for the youth of the territory and his ultimate sacrifice for the liberation movement would always be remembered. They said that since childhood, Junaid was an intelligent and brave boy and the people of the area used to give him due respect.

The APHC-AJK, describing the martyrs and their sacrifices an asset for the liberation movement, reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.

They participants of the meeting while condoling with Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai assured him that the Hurriyat leadership was standing with him in this time of pain and shares his grief.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Shamim Shawl, Altaf Hussain Wani, Abdul Majeed Mir, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, Nisar Mirza, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Abdul Majeed Malik, Raja Khadim Hussain, Haji Muhammad Sultan Butt, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, Nazir Ahmed Karnai, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Syed Ejaz Rehmani, Hasan Al-Bana, Javaid Iqbal Butt, Dawood Khan Yousufzai, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Zahid Ashraf and Muhammad Shafi Dar. At the end of the meeting special prayers were offered for the Kashmiri martyrs.

Like this: Like Loading...