APHC delegation visits Sehrai, condoles son’s death

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a high-level delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Secretary General Molvi Bashir Ahmed met with Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai at his residence, today.

The delegation comprised Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Muhammad Ramzan. Ghazi Manzoor ,Yasmeen Raja,Khawaja Firdous Ahmed, and Muhammad Shafi Shah.

The other hurriyet leaders including, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Umar Adil Dar, Firdous Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Rafiq Shah ,Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi,and Muhammad Ashraf Laya visited also on the occasion.

APHC leaders from Jammu Sharif Sartaj and Mir Shahid Saleem participated via telephone.

The Hurriyat delegation, condoling with Ashraf Sahrai on the martyrdom of his son Junaid Sahrai, said that Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai spent his entire life in educating the Kashmiri youth. They said, the Kashmiri people are not only aware of their invaluable services but also value these sacrifices.

The Hurriyat leaders said that Ashraf Sehrai not only dedicated his life to the Kashmir liberation movement, but today he set an example for the Kashmiri leadership by presenting the testimony of his martyred son Junaid Sahrai.

The Hurriyat delegation praised Sehrai sahib for his great courage after the martyrdom of his beloved son and said that the statements of Mr Sahrai not only strengthened the Kashmiri people but also gave a clear message to India that the Kashmiri leadership would continue its struggle till the mission of the martyrs is fulfilled and the right is achieved. KMS—9A

Like this: Like Loading...