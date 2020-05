India trying to hoodwink world about atrocities in IOK: Qureshi

Islamabad, May 21 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is trying to hoodwink international community about the atrocities being committed in Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, he said the Minister said India also does not want progress of peace in Afghanistan as well as the international community is aware of Indian atrocities being committed in Occupied Kashmir.

He also said that India is hatching conspiracies in Balochistan.

“India has been involved in fanning terrorism in Balochistan and I am going to write a letter to the president of UN Security Council, apprising him the latest situation,” he added.

The Foreign Minister said India is looking for lame excuse for a false flag operation in Pakistan. He said India can orchestrate a drama of false flag operation as New Delhi does not want peace in Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...