Two Indian policemen killed in Pulwama attack

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian policemen were killed in an attack in Pulwama district, today.

Unidentified gunmen attacked a joint party of Indian police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force in Prichoo area of the district, resulting in killing of two policemen.

Soon after the attack, Indian police and troops cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, Indian forces’ personnel during cordon and search operations arrested seven youth in Badgam and Kupwara areas.

