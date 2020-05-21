Moosvi demands repatriation of Kashmiri pilgrims’ stranded in Iran

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained APHC leader and the Chairman of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Iran for the past several months and demanded their repatriation.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the pilgrims had been waiting for repatriation for past several months and their families were worried about them. He added that the pilgrims also included elderly men and women who were also facing health and safety concerns due to unfavorable conditions.

Agha Hassan Moosvi lamented that the authorities were showing double standards in repatriating Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Iran, especially those belonging to the Kashmir Valley.

He demanded of the authorities to take necessary steps for their early repatriation and the pilgrims should be delivered to their homes as soon as possible.

