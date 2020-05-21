Muslims around world should stand up for Kashmir, Palestine’

Syed Ali Gilani’s message on eve of Al Quds Day

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has called upon the Muslims around the world to stand up for the freedom of oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir from Zionist Israel and fascist regime in India.

Syed Ali Gilani in a message on the eve of International Quds Day reminded the Muslims not to let the world forget the issue of Palestine by creating an atmosphere of silence. He also brought the attention of the Muslims towards the oppressed and neglected Muslims of occupied Kashmir at a time when Indian regime in New Delhi was in a process of changing the demography of the territory.

The APHC chairman emphasised that there was agreement among Islamic jurisprudents that if a single part of Muslim territories was conquered and ruled by the enemies of Islam, all Muslims must consider it their duty to make selfless efforts to restore that territory.

“This day belongs to all the Muslims in the world and that is why the entire world of Islam welcomes International Quds Day which is commemorated each year on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan” Syed Ali Gilani said.

The incarcerated leader reminded Muslims across the world particularly of Pakistan of their moral responsibility towards the people of Palestine and Kashmir in their fight for freedom from occupational regimes.

Syed Ali Gilani prayed for freedom of both Palestine and Kashmir from Zionist Israel and fascist regime in India.

