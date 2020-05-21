Pakistan hails OIC’s condemnation of India ‘illegally’ redefining Kashmir domicile law

Islamabad, May 21 (KMS): Pakistan welcomed the Organisation of Islamic Conference’s (OIC) rejection of a new domicile law imposed by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan welcomes OIC statement strongly condemning and rejecting Indian government’s illegal actions to redefine domicile rules to alter IoK demographic, and terms it settlement colonialism against OIC, UNSC resolutions, 4th Geneva Convention, [and] international humanitarian laws,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a tweet.

The controversial law, notified by New Delhi on Monday, prescribes the procedure for issuance of domicile certificate, which is a mandatory requirement for seeking jobs in the region.

Under the new law, eligible non-locals, along with people who have lived in occupied Kashmir for 15 years or studied there for seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examinations in a local school, can apply for the certificate.

In a statement, the OIC said it had been following with deep concern the “unilateral” scrapping of the valley’s longstanding special status in August 2019, and subsequent measures to alter the demographics of and undermine the rights of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC’s general secretariat, according to the statement, reaffirmed the importance of complying with international law and UNSC resolutions, considering the recent notification of Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020 as “baseless, running counter to international law and UN Security Council resolution 122”.

The statement also noted that since Aug 5 2019, “India, despite widespread international condemnation from the UN and OIC and other human rights bodies, continued to pursue systematic persecution of Kashmiri Muslims through vicious political, economic and communication blockade” in the valley. Recalling the Islamic Summits’ and the Council of Foreign Ministers’ resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the organisation reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

It also called on the international community to gear up its efforts to resolve the dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

