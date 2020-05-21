Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat, lodges strong protest over Ceasefire Violations

Islamabad, May 21 (KMS): Pakistan summoned a senior Indian diplomat to its Foreign Office today and lodged a strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control, yesterday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Foreign Office Spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui, in a statement said that an innocent civilians sustained injuries in the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces.

She said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1102 ceasefire violations, she added.

The Spokesperson condemned the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces. She underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

She said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

She said by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir.

