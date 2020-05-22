Al-Moosvi expresses solidarity with Palestinians on Quds day

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine fighting to secure freedom from Zionist, colonial entity of Israel.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, who is under continued house arrest since 3rd August, 2019, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Zionist script was an extension of colonialism and Apartheid, never seen in the history of human kind. “It set out to viciously and violently occupy all of Palestine, by changing its demographics through ethnic cleansing, terrorism and genocide,” he said.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi described the Zionist regime as the enemy of the Islamic world. The Quds day plays a role in weakening the Zionist regime and resisting its growth, he added.

While commenting on 4-Article plan which was proposed by Iran on Palestine and adopted by International Congress Members of Holy Quds, the APHC leader called upon the UN to implement its resolutions which is the ultimate solution to settle the Palestinian issue.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi emphasized the need for its implementation as guarantee for justice and human rights in adherence to international laws and commitments. We call on the international organizations to play their role by supporting and implementing the proposal, he maintained.

