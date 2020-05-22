APHC-AJK holds meeting on international Quds day

Islamabad, May 22 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a meeting, today, in Islamabad in connection with Jumat-ul-Wida observed as the Day of Quds across the Muslim world.

The meeting, which was presided over by APHC-AJK General Secretary, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, impressed upon the global community to help secure the people of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination.

The meeting urged the world to take serious note of the fascist Modi govt’s nefarious plan to alter the demographic composition of Kashmir on the pattern of what Israel has done in Palestine. It added that issuing new domicile law and rules by India in occupied Kashmir were only aimed to settle non-Kashmiri Hindus in the territory to outnumber the local population. It deplored that all this was being done in brazen violation of international laws and UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Special prayers were offered for the freedom of both Palestine and Kashmir from Zionist and Indian regimes on the occasion. Prayers were also held for the well-being of ailing APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

The meeting was attended by Shameema Shawl, Abdul Majeed Mir, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Nisar Mirza, Hassan Al-Bana, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Mohammad Shafi Lone, Saleem Haroon, Haji Sultan Butt, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Nazir Ahmad Karnai, Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed, Javed Ahmed, Syed Kifayat Rizvi and Imtiaz Wani.

