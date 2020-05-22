DPM expresses concern over surge in Indian state terrorism in IOK

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM) has expressed serious concern over the surge in Indian troops’ atrocities in the territory.

The DPM at a meeting held in Srinagar and presides over by its Chairman, Khawaja Firdous, reviewed the prevailing human rights situation in the occupied territory.

On the occasion, Khawaja Firdous strongly denounced the killing and arrest of youth, destruction of public property and other brutalities of Indian troops even during the holy month of Ramadan. He said that Indian state terrorism would not be able to force the Kashmiris to give up their freedom struggle and they would secure freedom from the Indian yoke at all costs. He said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute to be settled under the UN resolutions.

The participants of the meeting prayed for the high ranks of the Kashmiri martyrs in the heaven. The meeting was attended by Peer Hilal Ahmed, Muhammad Shoaib Butt, Gulzar Kashmiri, Sajjad Ahmed Beig, Basher Ahmed Sheikh, Molvi Nazir, Khan Bilal Ahmed, Molvi Tariq, Ghulam Nabi, Qazi Merajuddin, Fayyaz Kulgami and several party workers.

