Indian troops arrest two youth, continue CASOs in IOK

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested two more youth in Pulwama.

The youth were arrested by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama town.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops along with paramilitary and police personnel continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Badgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rjaouri, Poonch, Samba and Kathua and other areas of the occupied territory.

Heavy gun shots were heard at Awantipora in Pulwama and in Lalab area of Kupwara districts.

