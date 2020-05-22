Khan Sopori extends Eid greetings to Muslims

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, have felicitated the Muslims of the world in general and the oppressed Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir in particular on the eve of sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to Kashmir Media service, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in his message appealed to the people of the occupied territory to observe the Eid with simplicity and austerity.

He also asked the Kashmiris to remember the families of martyrs and prisoners on this gracious occasion as they have kept candle of freedom struggle enlightened.

