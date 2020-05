Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu Kashmir (MMU), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has strongly condemned the attack on a mosque in BotaKadal area of Srinagar.

The MMU in a statement issued in Srinagar said that some miscreants tried to set the mosque on fire. It demanded arrest of the miscreants and strict action against them.

