Protesters subjected to force in Pulwama, several injured

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, several people were injured when Indian troops and police used brute force during a cordon and search operation in Karimabad area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The troops and police laid a siege around Karimabad village after the killing of a policeman in neighbouring village of Prichoo. When the joint team started searches, the locals, mostly boys, hit the streets and staged a protest demonstration.

Indian forces’ personnel fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring several of them. A minor identified as Shahid Fayaz received pellet injuries in his eye. He was shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment.

