Srinagar-Jammu Highway blockade leaves 200 vehicle stranded

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world, was again closed for traffic due to landslides.

The highway was closed due to landslides at Panthyal in Ramban district and around 2000 vehicles, mainly trucks, are stranded due to the closure of the road, the officials told media.

“The highway is blocked due to landslide and shooting stones at Panthyal,” a police official said. Around 2000 vehicles are stranded between Ramban and Jawahar Tunnel, he said.

Passengers and drivers stranded on the highway said that there were no sufficient arrangements for their stay or food in these areas.

“We are stranded here for the last 24 hours but the authorities have not bothered to know our miserable condition,” said Sheikh Saman, a passenger from Srinagar.

