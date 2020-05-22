Talks with India only if it reverses Aug 5 move: Pakistan

Islamabad, May 22 (KMS) : Pakistan on Thursday indicated that it may enter into talks with India but said before any such engagement New Delhi will have to reverse its August 5 move.

India on August 5, 2019 amended its constitution and revoked special status of the state of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) while also imposing a lockdown in the disputed Himalayan valley.

The unilateral and unexpected move by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government triggered the worst phase of tensions between Pakistan and India in two decades.

“The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions are the only mechanism to solve the Kashmir dispute and India should reverse its August 05, 2019 actions before any substantive and meaningful dialogue is possible,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

He was speaking at an international conference titled “Covid-19 Kashmir Media Conference” organized by Organization for Kashmir Coalition (OKC) in London. Dr Yusuf said Modi government is using the global Covid-19 crisis as a cover to increase its oppression of innocent Kashmiris.

“The international community, the United Nations and health related international organizations need to take serious note of the urgent humanitarian situation in the IOJ&K and ensure immediate medical relief and supplies,” he added.

He highlighted that the global media needs to view India afresh by recognizing the fascist ideology being promoted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Muslims and especially Kashmiris. He noted that fascism has not posed such a serious threat to regional and global peace since Adolf Hitler.

Recounting a series of unilateral actions taken by India in occupied Kashmir since August 5 last year, Dr Yusuf described the recent spike in Indian state sponsored terrorism in Kashmir where more than 33 young Kashmiris have been killed in fake encounters.

He said the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination is a response to India’s violent oppression through its 900,000 security forces in IOJ&K. “Pakistan will continue its diplomatic and political support for the Kashmir cause at all international forums.”

He warned the world against the likelihood of India using a false flag operation to justify its expansionist designs by initiating military action against Pakistan. He said the belligerent statements by Indian leaders are attempts to externalize the problems it has created in Kashmir.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned on Thursday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector, on May 20, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, 45-year-old Muhammad Arif son of Khadim Hussain, resident of Pothi village, got injured.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. Since beginning of 2020, India has committed 1,102 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the IOJ&K.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UNSC Resolutions

