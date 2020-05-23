55-Year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in IOK, death toll rises 21

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 21 after a 55-year-old woman died of the virus at a hospital in Srinagar, today.

The woman from Urnhal area of south Kashmir had tested positive for COVID-19. She died at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

Medical Superintendent of Soura hospital, Dr Farooq Jan, told media that the woman was admitted to the hospital’s isolation facility and had underlying ailments including chest infection. She had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier, he said.

It is to mention here that occupied Kashmir has 1532 coronavirus cases. Of these, 1271 patients are in Kashmir Valley, 218 in Jammu region and 43 are in Ladakh division.

