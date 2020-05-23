APHC, others express grief over loss of precious lives in Karachi airplane crash

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organisations have expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in a tragic crash of Pakistan International Airline’s plane in Karachi.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airbus carrying over 91 passengers and eight crew members from Lahore crashed into a residential area in Karachi, yesterday.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. It said that the Hurriyat leadership shared the pain of the people of Pakistan caused by this tragic incident.

Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Khawaja Firdous and Farooq Ahmed Towheedi in their statements expressed grief over the deaths and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace. They expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and said that the people of occupied Kashmir can feel the pain these families and the people of Pakistan are going through.

