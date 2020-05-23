‘Global media needs to view India afresh by recognising facist ideology being promoted by BJP’

IOJ&K COVID-19 update Infected 1532 Kashmir Valley 1271 Jammu division 218 Ladakh region 43 Deaths 20 Radio SHK You need to download VLC to play the Radio Radio Sada e Hurriyat HR Violations (From Jan 1989 till Apr 30,2020) Total Killings * 95,548 Custodial Killings 7,139 Civilian arrested 159,602 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 109,506 Women Widowed 22,913 Children Orphaned 107,786 Women gang-raped / Molested 11,179 From July 8, 2016) (Apr 2020) Total Killings * 33 Custodial Killings 0 Tortured/Injured 152 Civilian arrested 845 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 44 Women Widowed 1 Children Orphaned 2 Women gang-raped / Molested 0 From July 8, 2016) Casualties during ongoing uprising (From July 8, 2016) Total Killings * 1031 Custodial Killings 68 Tortured/Injured 27739 Arrested 11858 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 3306 Women Widowed 91 Children Orphaned 205 Women gang-raped / Molested 933 Inured by pellets 10298 Youth lost total eye-sight 147 Youth lost one eye sight 215 Schools arsoned 56 People detained under PSA 951 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service Archive: Current Month May 2020 M T W T F S S « Apr 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Archives Select Month March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 July 2010

Home Continued house arrest of JKCHR representative in IOK Mirwaiz, other leaders express solidarity with Ashraf Sehrai ‘Global media needs to view India afresh by recognising facist ideology being promoted by BJP’ Speeches and addresses Speakers of COVID-19 Kashmir media conference highlight miseries of IOK people London/Brussels, May 23 (KMS): Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) convened a virtual conference on COVID-19 KASHMIR MEDIA CONFERENCE in which galaxy of international journalists and academics/jurists participated. The keynote speaker of the conference, Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Security Division and Strategic Planning, in his presentation highlighted that “the global media needs to view India afresh by recognising the fascist ideology being promoted by the ruling BJP against Muslims and especially Kashmiris”. He noted that not since Hitler had fascism posed such a serious threat to regional and global peace. Dr Moeed Yusuf reiterated Pakistan’s position that UN Security Council resolutions are the only mechanism to solve the Kashmir conflict and India should reverse its 5 August 2019 unlawful actions before any substantive and meaningful dialogue is possible. He warned the international community against the high likelihood of India using a false flag operation to justify its expansionist designs by initiating military action against Pakistan which is evident from the belligerent statements by the Indian leaders in an attempt to externalise the problems it has created in Kashmir. The plenary guest speaker of the conference Mohammed Nafees Zakaria, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom, stated that media has moral obligation to raise voice against the Indian siege of Kashmiris that has been increased manifold since 5th August 2019 and now use of COVID-19 inhumanly to further penalise the Kashmiris. The High Commissioner catalogued sufferings and atrocities perpetrated upon the Kashmiris over the last 7 decades including mass rape of Kashmiri women at Kunanposhpora in 1991 and discovery of unnamed and unmarked mass graves for which India is liable to be held accountable for crimes against humanity, violation of all relevant international conventions on human rights and racial discrimination. He alerted the international community that India’s enforced unlawful demographic change in occupied Kashmir may further lead to de-stabilise the region’s peace and security. Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, chairman of the conference and Executive Member of OKC, in his address asked the international media to realise that information is power and insight that can impact on public discourse; adding free mass media is a tool of and signpost of democracy. He pointed out that Kashmir media is totally gagged and the Indian media manipulated by the present fascist regime at New Delhi is spreading hatred and racism. He alerted the international community that while the world is engaged in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian is unlawfully advancing its nefarious agenda to bring about rapid demographic change by issuing domicile certificates randomly. Professor Shawl lamented the extra-judicial killing of Junaid Sehrai, son of a senior Kashmiri leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. Appealing to the media he asked for their support to stand for Kashmiris’ democratic rights (including their right to self-determination) as democracy is self-determination and self-determination is democracy; the slogan introduced at the 2017 media conference. Victoria Schofield, the conference lead speaker, author, historian and journalist, highlighted the importance of unbiased reporting which was both credible and authentic. Quoting from the preface of her first book written on the Jammu Kashmir issue, Kashmir in the Crossfire, published in 1996, she said that it was also important to recognise the conflicting viewpoints and differing aspirations among the inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir. While condemning human rights abuses in the valley of Kashmir, she said that unless there was a renewed focus on resolving the dispute through dialogue, human rights abuses would continue. She recognised that journalists have a role to play in highlighting the issue both locally and internationally, and that freedom of speech is paramount. Leonid Savin, geopolitical analyst, founder and chief editor of Eurasian Affairs, referred to the Kashmir policy during the Soviet Union era which is now changing. He further highlighted that India has influenced Russian media for many decades to block information on the Kashmir conflict but now it is crucial for OKC to engage with Russian media and civil society. Mohsin Abbas, journalist and publisher, BBC News, Daily Pakistan and Santiago Times, deplored the restrictions and excesses imposed on the fellow journalist in the Kashmir Valley. He further advocated that international media organisations should send delegations to the Valley of Kashmir and find and report the truth. Prof Josep-Lluis Alay, Associates Professor of Asian History at the Faculty of Geography and History, University of Barcelona, quoted the 2020 Freedom House Report in which Kashmir has been downgraded to a NOT FREE territory (from a 2019 PARTLY FREE territory), from a 49/100 in 2019, the level of freedom in Kashmir was brought down to a shameful 28/100 in 2020. He further stated that such a drastic decrease in general political freedom is accompanied by a reduction in freedom of expression, opinion and press; furthermore, the upbreak of the health COVID-19 crisis in the beginning of 2020, has contributed to a further siege on the political freedoms of Kashmiris when two lockdowns superpose, the political and the sanitary. Prof Josep Alay quoted the two specific cases of Kashmiri journalists to be stressed: Qazi Shibli, Editor of The Kashmiriyat news website. He was arrested in July 2019 for reporting on Indian troops’ movement in Kashmir; after 5th August he was booked under PSA and jailed for 9 months in Uttar Pradesh. He was not allowed to use a pen or even read a printed book for months. He was finally released on April 23 after 9 months in custody. Now he is back in Kashmir trying to restore his news media; and Fahad Shah, Editor of The Kashmir Walla news website. A more common technique to force Kashmiri journalists into self-censorship. He was summoned on 20th May to a police station in Srinagar where he was questioned about his report on a gunshot incident the day before. The actual reason for his retention was to blame him for ‘maligning Indian police’ in a report where he informed about the destruction and looting of Kashmiri citizens’ houses. Prof Josep Alay stressed that the only solution to the conflict is to let the Kashmiris to exercise their internationally recognized right to self-determination. William Morris, Chairman for the International Council for Press and Broadcasting, compared the Kashmir conflict with the Palestinian situation laying emphasis that Pakistan to address any grievances the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir may have and that Pakistan ought not to put pre-conditions for holding a dialogue. Ashraf Wani, journalist and President of Association of displaced Kashmiri Journalists (ADKJ), articulated that the conflict-escalation role by media takes many shapes like it becomes tool of propaganda and follows nationalistic and ethnocentric approaches, leaving behind the truth and impartiality, as has been observed in many peace studies; the case is not different in South Asia, particularly when one witnesses the coverage of the Kashmir conflict, and that too by the Indian media. He alerted that every event, issue or news story of Kashmir is framed not to depict the actual reality related to Kashmir but to construct a reality that suits the nationalistic agenda of the Modi regime and mislead not only millions of Indian population but also downplay the role of international media in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris. He said the Indian media do not report reality, but it shapes reality according to the agenda set by the Indian government. Ashraf Wani highlighted that on the other hand, the local media in Kashmir, faces enormous challenges to work in an atmosphere where it keeps on struggling to strike a balance in reporting the reality and threats and pressures from occupation authorities; there virtually is no concept of freedom of press and freedom of expression. Quoting Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in its latest World Press Freedom Index Report has noted that it has become “virtually impossible” for journalists to report from the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) and pushed India two spots down from last year to 142; he maintained a photojournalist Masarrat Zahra, was swept up in a draconian law over her Facebook posts; Peerzada Ashiq, a Kashmir-based journalist working for an Indian paper was booked for spreading what they call “fake news” and “misinformation”; and a freelance journalist and political commentator Gowhar Geelani, was booked after police accused him of “glorifying terrorism” in social media posts. Ianina Cozari, a Brussels-based freelance journalist, expressed her solidarity with the Kashmiri journalists and expressed her dismay at the restrictions, arrests and detentions of the journalists. She assured that she will continue to report on the Kashmir conflict. In his written statement Noel Ndong, journalist and correspondent at Adiac Les Depeches de Brazzaville, stated that in the face of human tragedy and health crisis -even though Pakistan and India have so far been largely spared – the sharing of common spaces must take place. He insisted on strengthening multilateralism and human rights. Frank Schwalba Hoth, founding member of the German Greens and one of the first Green member Parliament in Germany and the European Parliament, applauded the work of OKC during the COVID-19 pandemic by holding four Kashmir conferences virtually thereby keeping the Kashmir conflict within the international radar. He presented the conference “Declaration” for its deliberations. Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Executive Member of OKC, IHRAAM permanent representative to the United Nations and practicing lawyer on human rights and international law, moderated the conference. He remarked that today’s conditions in the COVID-19 pandemic in Kashmir are explosive and fraught with danger. He said, South Asia is home to over a billion people. He pointed out that over the years the Kashmir conflict has eclipsed the possibilities of peace and prosperity in the region and the prevailing conditions pose a serious threat of regional and global peace bearing in mind that the region is a nuclear flashpoint. Barrister Tramboo asked that the international media should play its key role by giving proper exposure to the Kashmir conflict, highlighting the human rights angle and that the international media should work to developing partnerships with local media with a view to ensuring unbiased and independent coverage. Other Journalists who attended the conference included Catherine Feore, EU Reporter Brussels; Mathis Gilsbach, German freelance journalist who covers European and Global political affairs; Marit Fosse, Chief Editor, Diva International and a United Nations based journalist at Geneva; and Heide Newson, journalist at Grenzecho. The “Covid-19 Kashmir Media Declaration” was unanimously approved. The

“Declaration” is part of this Press Release. The COVID-19 Kashmir Media Conference unanimously adopted the following “Declaration”; that India should give full respect to its international human rights obligations in Indian Held Jammu & Kashmir/Indian Administrated Jammu And Kashmir (IHJ&K/ IAJ&K);

that pursuant to the United Nations Reports on Jammu & Kashmir in 2018 and 2019, an independent enquiry commission should be established to probe all civilian killings, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment, arbitrary arrest and detention, sexual violence enforced disappearance, destruction of properties and excessive use of force causing serious injuries by the use of the pellet-firing shotguns;

that all members of the international media should be encouraged to advocate strongly for the three parties to the Kashmir conflict namely the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and India to embark on the path of “Dialogue”; this can be achieved by continuous write-ups by journalists, columnists, jurists, scholars and politicians (possibly creating a space for this in their editorials) to bring about resolution of the conflict achieving peace and tranquility, not only for India, Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir but regionally and ultimately globally as well;

that all those held under administrative detention, ensure the full respect of standards of due process and fair trial is guaranteed to them under international law;

that restrictions on the movement of journalists should be lifted and their safety ensured; that independent and impartial reporting should be allowed; and that arbitrary arrests, unlawful detention and extra-judicial killings should be forbidden;

that the people of Jammu and Kashmir should be granted their right of self- determination as prescribed by international law pursuant to the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir; and

that the international media should be encouraged to play its key role by giving proper exposure to the Kashmir conflict, highlighting the human rights angle, and emphasising that the prevailing conditions pose a serious threat to regional and global peace; and that the international media should work to developing partnerships with local media with the view to ensuring unbiased and independent coverage. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Leave a Reply Kashmir Media Service | Login