Harassment of media persons in IOK denounced

Brussels, May 23 (KMS): International journalists organizations have expressed concern over continued harassment of journalists by India police in occupied Kashmir.

In the latest instance, Srinagar-based journalist and editor of weekly Kashmirwalla, Fahad Shah, was summoned by city police to explain the reportage of the recent encounter in the city in which at least 15 houses were damaged and valuables including cash and jewellery were stolen by the troops.

Brussels-based International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in a statement said, “Police summoned Shah to the station without reason on May 20. Only two hours after arriving did police inform Shah they were inquiring about his news coverage.”

Meanwhile, New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists in its statement termed the police summoning of Shah over his reporting as a violation of press freedom and an ongoing campaign to harass and intimidate journalists in Kashmir.

“Police should allow journalists to do their jobs without interfering,” said CPJ.

In April, Jammu and Kashmir Cyber Police summoned three journalists in similar circumstances in relation to their work.

The IFJ had then said, “Kashmir police must respect the rights of journalists to report and protect the free flow of information. The IFJ urges police to review police practices that have resulted in the intimidation of journalists.”

Like this: Like Loading...