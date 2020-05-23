Hurriyat leaders greet Muslims Ummah on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have offered heartfelt greetings to Muslims across the world on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The spokesman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Eid-ul-Fitr is a message of joy and happiness. “May Allah Almighty grant us real happiness of Eid-ul-Fitr and emancipate the people of occupied Kashmir from Indian occupation and violence,” he added.

He appealed to the wealthy Muslims of occupied Kashmir to support widows, orphans, destitute, physically challenged, the victims of Indian state terrorism and the needy on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The spokesman said that although it would not be possible for the people to offer Eid prayers in the eidgahs and mosques due to the lockdown, however, they should arrange for special prayers for the liberation of Kashmir and reaffirm their resolve to continue the freedom movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, in a statement in Srinagar asked the Kashmiri people to remember and on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr the families of martyred Kashmiris and thousands of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum, Umar Aadil Dar, in his statement in Srinagar urged people to celebrate the auspicious occasion with simplicity. He appealed to the people of the occupied territory not to forget the victims of repression and suppression, widows, orphans and destitute while celebrating the Eid.

The Acting Chairman of Awami Rafa Party, Ghulam Ahmed Azad, in a statement in Srinagar, felicitating the people of Pakistan on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr hoped that Pakistan would always stand with the oppressed Kashmiris like a rock. He appealed to the people to share the joys of Eid with the victims of Indian state terrorism, widows, orphans, needy and destitute while celebrating this auspicious occasion.

The Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi and jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istaqlal in their statements also greeted the Muslims of occupied Kashmir to observe the Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity and austerity and take care of the families of martyred and illegally detained Kashmiris.

Like this: Like Loading...