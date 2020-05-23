OIC’S HR body condemns impositon of new domicile law by India in IOK

Jeddah, May 23 (KMS): The Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the imposition of new domicile law by India in occupied Kashmir, to change the demographic composition of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the IPHRC members in a statement said that their previous concerns had been proven right in recent times.

The OIC officials said that the Indian government was trying to make Muslims minority on their own lands in occupied Kashmir. “India wants to demolish the self-determination right of Muslims in the disputed area. India is allegedly taking steps to enforce the change in population in the region to achieve its goals. It is an extreme violation of the human rights of the residents of Kashmir,” they said.

The OIC officials said, “Article 27 and 49 of the Geneva Convention ensure the protection of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.” They said that the Kashmir dispute had been getting more complex as it had already consumed the lives of thousands of innocent Kashmiris.

The Commission said that Kashmiris were facing the political, economic, and communication barriers through a planned lockdown. It added that the Indian officials could not suppress the self-determination right of Kashmiris even after the deployment of over half a million forces’ personnel.

Like this: Like Loading...