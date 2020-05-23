Pro-Mujahideen banners appear in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, banners with photographs of prominent mujahideen, including Burhan Wani and Riyaz Naikoo, have appeared in different areas of Srinagar, today.

The banners on behalf of Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyet Kashmir have been pasted at NawaKadal, Mazar-e-Shuda and on walls of different streets in Srinagar.

The banners showing photographs of Burhan Wani, Riyaz Naikoo, Dr Manan Wani, Mohammad Yasin Yatoo alias Yasin Ganzanvi, Sabzar and others martyrs, read ‘nation is indebted to these heroes’. The banners reiterated that the mission of these martyrs would be taken to its logical conclusion despite all odds.

