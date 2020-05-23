Sacrifices biggest asset of freedom movement : Sehari

APHC, others felicitate Muslims on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has said that the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris for their freedom are the biggest asset of the ongoing Kashmir movement.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said this while talking to the people who visited his residence or telephoned him to express solidarity with him over the martyrdom of his son, Junaid Sehrai. Junaid was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said although it is easy to make sacrifices, it is a huge responsibility to protect them. He said that the sacrifices of his family and other Kashmiris would be meaningful only when the people of occupied Kashmir would see the dawn of freedom.

A delegation of the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum and Hurriyat leader, Zamruda Habib, visited the residence of senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and paid tributes to martyred Junaid Sehrai. Hurriyat leaders including Bilal Siddiqi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Qazi Muhammad Imran in their separate statements said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri youth would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Hurriyat leaders, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Umar Aadil Dar, Ghulam Ahmed Azad, Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi and Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istaqlal in their statements greeted the Muslims across the world on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. They asked the people of occupied Kashmir to celebrate the Eid with simplicity and share the joys of this auspicious occasion with the families of martyred and illegally detained Kashmiris. The Hurriyat leaders and organisations also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in a tragic crash of Pakistan International Airline’s plane in Karachi.

The members of Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in a statement issued in Jeddah condemned the imposition of new domicile law by India in occupied Kashmir to change the demographic composition of the territory. They said that the Indian government was trying to make Muslims minority on their own lands in occupied Kashmir.

Media watchdogs, International Federation of Journalists and New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the continued harassment of journalists by Indian police in occupied Kashmir. In the latest instance, Srinagar-based journalist, Fahad Shah, was summoned by city police to explain the reportage of the recent encounter in the city in which at least 15 houses were damaged and valuables including cash and jewellery were stolen by Indian troops.

