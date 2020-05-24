2 more hurt at Nawakadal encounter site succumb; toll reaches 3

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two more civilians wounded at Nawakadal encounter site in Srinagar last week succumbed to their injuries, today. With these two deaths the toll of civilians who died of the injuries suffered at the site has mounted to three.

The Indian troops had killed top mujahid commander Junaid Sehrai and his associate in Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday (May 19). The troops later blasted many houses at the encounter site resulting in a fire that also damaged scores of surrounding homes. Several people were injured when a partially damaged house collapsed after the encounter ended.

First a 55 year old man identified as Manzoor Ahmad Khan a resident of Hawal, Srinagar, who was injured in the house collapse at the encounter site, succumbed at SMHS Hospital on Sunday morning, the health officials said.

Barely a few hours later, one more injured youth identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, 35, of Jamalatta, Nawa Kadal, also breathed his last at the same hospital.

“Another injured has succumbed today afternoon. This is the second death since morning,” Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Nazir Choudhary told media men. He said that the both the deceased had burn injuries.

Earlier, a 12-year-old boy, Basim Aijaz, who was also injured at the same spot on Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries at the same hospital on Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...