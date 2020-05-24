Another civilian injured by Indian troops in Nawakadal succumbs

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, another civilian injured due to use of brute force on protesters by Indian troops in Safakadal area of Srinagar on May 19 succumbed to his injuries, today.

Massive demonstrations had erupted in Nawakadal after Indian troops martyred top commander of Huizbul Mujahideen, Junaid Sehrai, along with his associate, Tariq Ahmed, and blasted 17 houses during a cordon and search operation in the area on Tuesday (May 19). Several people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the troops on protesters

A civilian identified as Manzoor Ahmed succumbed to his injuries, today, at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

Confirming the death, medical superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary, told media men that the youth was admitted to the hospital with severe burn injuries.

Earlier, a 12-year-old boy, Basim Aijaz, who was also injured in the area on Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries at the same hospital on Wednesday.

