Demos against CASO by troops in Pulwama, 2 youth arrested

Pulwama, May 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, massive demonstrations erupted, today, after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district.

The troops laid a siege in Mitrigam area of the district and started searches. People took to the streets and held forceful demonstrations in the area. Indian troops used brute force to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the troops and protesters. The troops arrested two youth during the clashes.

The military operations and clashes were going on when last reports came in.

