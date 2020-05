Srinagar, 23 May (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people, last night, remained glued to Pakistani channels to know about the moon sighting.

As soon as it was announced in Pakistan that Eid ul Fitr would be observed today, same announcements were made in mosques in Srinagar and other towns and villages. In the occupied territory, it is a practice of the people that they observe eid and first of Ramadan with Pakistan and not with India or any other country.

