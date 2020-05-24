Hurriyat leaders greet Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr

Islamabad, May 24 (KMS): Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders based in occupied Kashmir, Pakistan and other parts of the world have felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement issued in Srinagar extended heartiest greetings to the Muslims across the world.

He said the Indian aggression and repression can never force the Kashmiris into submission and will never resolve anything but will only aggravate it. He said if there is a belief in some quarters in India and its establishment that once all of the Kashmiris are killed the problem will be over then they are highly mistaken. “Indeed we are feeble and powerless but our enemy should remember that we are giving little thought to danger. Sacrifices make us tough and invincible,” he added.

APHC leader, Molvi Bashir Irfani, in a statement in Srinagar said felicitated the Muslims across the world on the auspicious occasion of Eid. He paid homage to the martyred and illegally detained Kashmiris. He said that the people of Kashmir were fighting for their internationally-recognized right to self-determination and India would not be able to deny them this right for long any more.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement in Islamabad greeted the people of occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. He said that the people of occupied Kashmir, despite the presence of one million Indian troops in the territory, celebrated this auspicious occasion with Pakistan to convey the message to the world that they rejected India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement in Islamabad paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and other Kashmiris who have rendered sacrifices during the ongoing freedom movement.

Executive members of Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC), Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, in their message felicitated the people of Pakistan on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. “This Eid is being celebrated in the aftermath of a tragic air crash in which 96 people lost their lives. We share the grief of the people of Pakistan. We wish that Pakistan becomes an invincible fortress for all the oppressed nations of the world. A strong Pakistan is very important for the freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” they added.

