IOK people observe Eid under strict military siege

Anti-India demos, clashes, arrests mark Eid day

Islamabad, May 24 (KMS): While the whole Muslim Ummah is enjoying the joys of Eid-ul-Fitr, today, the Muslims of occupied Kashmir observe the religious festival under strict military siege imposed by India.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, today, said that the occupation authorities imposed severe restrictions and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner of the territory to prevent people from offering Eid prayers and staging anti-India demonstrations. The report pointed out that Indian state terrorism had witnessed an unprecedented surge during the holy month of Ramadan. It said that Indian troops martyred 25 innocent Kashmiris in 472 cordon and search operations during the month. It said that at least 249 people were injured due to the use of brute force by the troops during the military operations and peaceful anti-India demonstrations. It added that Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested 163 persons during house raids in the month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, defying restrictions, people held forceful anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Badgam and other areas. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Indian troops and police personnel used brute force at many places, triggering clashes. Several people sustained injuries during the clashes. Indian troops also arrested at least six youth during cordon and search operations in Badgam and Pulwama areas.

Two civilians injured in Nawakadal area of Srinagar after Indian troops blasted many houses following the killing of top mujahid commander, Junaid Sehrai and his associate in the area on May 19 succumbed to their injuries, today. Earlier, a 12-year-old boy, Basim Aijaz, who was also hurt at the same spot on the same day, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement in Srinagar, today, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr said that the Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle till they achieved their right to self-determination. Senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in his Eid message said if there is a belief in some quarters in India and its establishment that once all the Kashmiris are killed the Kashmir dispute will automatically be resolved then they are highly mistaken.

Executive members of Organisation of Kashmir Coalition, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, in their message wished that Pakistan became an invincible fortress for all the oppressed nations of the world, adding that a strong Pakistan is very important for the freedom of occupied Kashmir from Indian yoke.

On the other hand, people in occupied Kashmir remained glued to Pakistani channels, last night, to know about the moon sighting. As soon as it was announced in Pakistan that Eid-ul-Fitr would be observed, today, same announcements were made in mosques in Srinagar and other towns and villages. In the occupied territory, it is a practice of the people that they observe Eid and first of Ramadan with Pakistan and not with India or any other country. Pertinently, Eidu-ul-Fitr will be observed in India, tomorrow.

Hurriyat-AJK leaders, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Zahid Ashraf, in their statements in Islamabad said that the people of occupied Kashmir, despite the presence of one million Indian troops in the territory, celebrated Eid with Pakistan to convey the message to the world that they rejected India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

