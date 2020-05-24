PM Imran greets Kashmiris on Eid, admires their patience

Islamabad, May 24 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday greeted people of Indian occupied Kashmir on Eid-ul-Fitr saluting their courage amid continued oppression from New Delhi.

In his tweet on Eidul Fitr, the prime minister wished a special Eid Mubarak to Kashmiris in IOK, and admiration for their patience and courage during the inhumane lockdown and continuing oppression by Indian Occupation forces.

Wishing a special Eid Mubarak to Kashmiris in IOJK, and admiration for their patience and courage during the inhumane lockdown and continuing oppression by Indian Occupation forces. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2020

