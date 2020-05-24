PM Imran Khan extends special Eid greetings to IOK people

  Islamabad, May 24 (KMS): Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has extended special Eid greetings to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan, in a tweet, today, admired the patience and courage of the people of occupied Kashmir during the inhumane lockdown and continuing oppression by Indian occupational forces.


